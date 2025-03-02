Israeli cabinet approves call-up of 400,000 reserve soldiers

Israeli Channel 14 said the decision came amid fears of renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Under the new decision, the Israeli army will be able to mobilize up to 400,000 reserve soldiers by May 29, representing an increase of 80,000 soldiers compared to the previous order, which approved a maximum mobilization of 320,000 reserve soldiers, the broadcaster said.

"This decision comes amid ongoing challenges in recruiting human resources for reserve duty," the channel said.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, officially ended at midnight on Saturday. However, Israel has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to extend the initial exchange phase to secure the release of as many Israeli prisoners as possible without offering anything in return or fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations of the agreement.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

The ceasefire agreement has halted Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

