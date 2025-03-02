Russia hosts MediaGame festival with TV BRICS participation

The Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH) hosted the "MediaGame" International Student Festival of Social Projects organised by the Faculty of Advertising and Public Relations with the support of the university's Department of Youth Policy. For the first time this year, international students from Belarus, Vietnam, and other countries, presented their works at the event. TV BRICS acted as the official media partner of the festival, TV BRICS webiste reported.



The event was held under the motto "Business Matters". The participants presented more than 480 works in 6 nominations. Among the winning projects were "Happiness in Paws: Give a Home for the New Year" by students of the Plekhanov Russian State University of Economics, "Traces" and "Just Like That" by representatives of the St. Petersburg State University of Economics (UNECON) as well as the St. Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design, "Don't Forget Your Older Relatives" by participants from the State University of Management, "Up – Down" by St. Petersburg University, and "Sober Driver – Safe Road" by Russian State University for the Humanities. In the category "Complex social project" three works by students of the State University of Management took the first place: "Cyber safe", "Violation of women's labour rights on the basis of gender", and "Find your place".

Olga Makusheva, Director of the "MediaGame" Festival Organising Board, Associate Professor of the Department of Integrated Communications and Advertising at RSUH, told TV BRICS in an exclusive commentary about the criteria for evaluating the contest projects.

