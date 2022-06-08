  1. Economy
Jun 8, 2022, 8:52 AM

Tehran, Ashgabat call for boosting bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian in a meeting with Vice President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov called for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy.

Mehrabian met and held talks with Berdymukhamedov on Tuesday on the sidelines of the second “International Decade for Action, Water for Sustainable Development” conference in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan and called for the expansion of cooperation for a long-term period of time.

The two sides also reviewed various ways for mutual cooperation in the fields of energy.

In another meeting held on Tuesday, Mehrabian met with Tajiskiatn Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda. 

He voiced the readiness of Iranian companies to implement technical and engineering services projects in Tajikistan.

