Jul 1, 2022

Iran, Russia emphasize enhancing trade-economic relations

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation stressed the need to increase bilateral relations in the fields of trade and economy.

In a meeting held between CEO of Sberbank of Russia and accompanying delegation with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade on Friday, they emphasized broadening trade and economic ties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues such as creation of financial infrastructures and also joint trade-commercial infrastructures.

Since economies of the two countries of Iran and Russia are complementary to each other and both countries are consumers of manufactured goods, increasing exchanges and trade relations were emphasized.

Pursuing relations between the two countries at three levels of exchanges of goods i.e. exporting and importing goods and services, carrying out joint investment as joint ventures and also transit were other proposals raised in this meeting.

The two sides also exchanged their views on proposing for joint ventures in the fields of manufacturing home appliances, automobiles, shipbuilding and power plants construction.

Investing in automotive industry as joint venture was of the other issues raised between Iranian and Russian officials.

Accordingly, preliminary talks have started between Russian and Iranian companies for joint cooperation and it is scheduled that automotive parts would be exchanged between the two countries.

