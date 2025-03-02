  1. Politics
Iran attends inauguration of Uruguay’s new president

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iran sent a Foreign Ministry official to Uruguay for the inauguration of Yamandu Orsi, a former mayor and history teacher who took office as Uruguay’s new president on Saturday.

The assistant foreign minister and director general of the Americas Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Issa Kameli, attended the inauguration of Orsi in Montevideo.

The Iranian representative held a meeting with Uruguay's new Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin on the sidelines of the event.

Kameli conveyed messages of congratulations, peace, and friendship from the Iranian government and people to the Uruguayan government.

He also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would expand in the new era.

The inauguration of Orsi, 57, marked the return of Uruguay’s Broad Front — a center-left mix of moderates, communists, and hardline trade unionists — after a five-year interruption by the country’s outgoing conservative president, Luis Lacalle Pou.

