Iran to change military tactics, techniques based on threats

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said on Saturday that enemies and aggressors are not able to reach Iran’s skies.

"Changes in techniques and tactics are on the agenda proportionately to current threats,” Sabahi-Fard told senior commanders and managers of the Air Defense Force, PressTV reported.

He added that changes in Iran’s techniques and tactics will certainly confuse enemies, noting that the country's Air Defense Force is pursuing this approach.

Pointing to plans to promote the force’s capabilities, he added, “The power of our country is currently a thorn in the side of the enemies."

During the Army’s Zolfaghar 1403 joint military maneuvers in the country’s south last month, the Iranian Army’s 15 Khordad air defense system and offensive Arash drone successfully intercepted and destroyed mock hostile targets.

Observers say the operation showcased Iran’s advancements in drone technology and its ability to carry out long-range strikes with a high level of accuracy, further cementing the country’s growing military capabilities in the region.

These maneuvers, which are designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios, continue to underscore the Islamic Republic of Iran's air defense readiness and its commitment to maintaining a robust and integrated defense network to safeguard its national security, they note.

MP/