Nuclear negotiations to resume this week

US pledges to be committed to JCPOA, Resolution 2231

Speaking about the negotiations on reviving the nuclear deal and the new venue for the talks, Khatibzadeh said the date and the place of the negotiations are almost confirmed.

One of the countries in the Persian Gulf will host talks and the negotiations will kick off in the coming days this week, according to him.

Saying that the upcoming talks will be indirect, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the negotiations will not include the nuclear dimension and only the matters of dispute will be discussed.

Appreciating the facilitating role of the UN Chief Josep Borrell during his visit to Iran, the Iranian senior diplomat said that the visit was suggested by the Iranian foreign minister.

Saying that Borrell conveyed the views of the US to the Iranian side, Khatibzadeh stated that the United States has pledged to be committed to the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, and guaranteed the interests of Iran.

I can confirm that some agreements on the content and the form on both issues have been reached, but it remains to be seen whether the Americans will show in practice that they will pass on Trump's legacy and be a responsible member, he added.

Noting that the US has shown how unreliable it is and does not adhere to what it signs and commits, Khatibzadeh cited, "We proceeded to these negotiations with determination and seriousness, assuming no definite trust with the American side. The greatest guarantee for our nation is their own capabilities. The other side withdrew once and saw that we are not taking a step back in any area and we can take more steps. If we do not take further steps today, it is because we do not want to, not because we cannot."

Date of Tehran-Riyadh new round of talks to be finalized soon

Turning to the visit of the Iraqi foreign minister, Khatibzadeh described Tehran-Baghdad relations as multi-layered and strategic, saying the two sides discussed serious projects during Al-Kadhimi's visit.

Appreciating Iraq's role in the Tehran-Riyadh dialogue, the Iranian senior diplomat added, "Al-Kadhimi conveyed points to us from Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi side is ready to continue the talks at the diplomatic level in Baghdad and its date will be finalized soon."

Iranian FM to visit Ankara today

Khatibzadeh went on to say that the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will for Turkey today.

Amir-Abdollahian will visit Turkmenistan afterward to attend the Summit of Foreign ministers of the Caspian Sea states, he continued.

Iran calls on Greece to implement the verdict of releasing Iranian tanker

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat referred to the situation of the seized Iranian tanker in Greece and said that the Greek court has issued the initial verdict correctly, calling on the Greek government to put this issue into action as soon as possible.

Turning to the Greek tankers, he said, "the Greek ambassador is in contact with us and the legal path is underway and they have consular access."

"We hope that a good agreement will be reached in the future," he added.

