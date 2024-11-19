Rahmani Group: A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

A Century-Old Tradition of Excellence

For generations, the Rahmani family has been synonymous with the finest Iranian raisins. Since 1878, the Rahmani Group has been at the forefront of the global raisin trade, earning the esteemed title of "King of Raisins." With a deep-rooted heritage and a commitment to excellence, the Rahmani Group has cultivated, processed, and exported the highest quality raisins to markets worldwide. Their expertise in selecting the finest grapes, coupled with state-of-the-art processing techniques, ensures that each raisin is a testament to their dedication to quality and tradition. The Rahmani Group's raisins are not just a product; they are a symbol of Iranian heritage and a taste of Persian luxury. From the sun-kissed vineyards of Iran to the tables of discerning consumers around the world, the Rahmani Group's raisins have captivated palates and set the standard for excellence.

A Global Presence

The Rahmani Group's global reach extends across continents, with a strong presence in key markets. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a loyal following among consumers and businesses alike. With an office in Italy, the Rahmani Group has a significant presence in the European Union and exports its premium products to over 95 countries. This global reach has solidified the company's position as a leading exporter of Iranian agricultural products, including Iranian raisins and pistachios.

A Showcase of Excellence at SIAL

Recently, the Rahmani Group made a significant impact at SIAL, one of the world's leading food innovation exhibitions. The event provided a platform to showcase the company's diverse range of products, including premium Iranian pistachios and raisins. The captivating display and engaging presentations generated immense interest from industry professionals and food enthusiasts alike.

Anticipating Gulfood 2025

Building on the success of SIAL, the Rahmani Group is eagerly preparing for Gulfood 2025. This prestigious event will offer another opportunity to showcase the company's latest offerings, including its renowned Iranian pistachios and raisins. Visitors can expect to experience the rich flavors and exceptional quality that have made Rahmani Group products a global favorite.

A Commitment to Quality

At the heart of the Rahmani Group's success lies a steadfast commitment to quality. The company sources its products from the finest regions, ensuring that only the best ingredients make it to the final product. Rigorous quality control measures are implemented at every stage of production, from sourcing to packaging, to guarantee that each product meets the highest standards.

A Diverse Range of Products

Rahmani Group offers a diverse range of products to cater to the evolving tastes of consumers. In addition to core offerings of pistachios and raisins, other premium products, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to quality is manufactured and exported.

Iranian Raisins: Nature's Candy

The Rahmani Group presents a delectable range of Iranian raisins, each variety offering a unique taste experience. Sourced from the finest vineyards in Iran, our raisins are a testament to the country's rich agricultural heritage.

Golden Raisins : These sun-kissed gems are renowned for their sweet, plump, and golden appearance. They are perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to cereals and yogurt.

: These sun-kissed gems are renowned for their sweet, plump, and golden appearance. They are perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to cereals and yogurt. Sundried Raisins : Rich, dark, and full of flavor, sundried raisins offer a more intense taste experience. They are ideal for adding depth and complexity to both sweet and savory dishes.

: Rich, dark, and full of flavor, sundried raisins offer a more intense taste experience. They are ideal for adding depth and complexity to both sweet and savory dishes. Sultana Raisins : These seedless raisins are a convenient and easy-to-eat snack. They are versatile and can be enjoyed on their own or used in various recipes, from cookies and cakes to pilafs and salads.

: These seedless raisins are a convenient and easy-to-eat snack. They are versatile and can be enjoyed on their own or used in various recipes, from cookies and cakes to pilafs and salads. Malayeri Raisins : Known for their distinctive lighter color than sultana and slightly chewy texture, Malayer raisins are a popular choice among consumers. They are often used in baking, cooking, and as a snack.

: Known for their distinctive lighter color than sultana and slightly chewy texture, Malayer raisins are a popular choice among consumers. They are often used in baking, cooking, and as a snack. Kashmari Raisins: These raisins are prized for their unique flavor and appearance. Golden Kashmari raisins are light in color and have a sweet taste, while Green Kashmari raisins are darker in color and have a slightly tangy flavor.

Indulge in the natural sweetness and nutritional benefits of our Iranian raisins.

Iranian Pistachios: A Taste of Luxury

Our Iranian pistachios are renowned worldwide for their exceptional flavor, rich aroma, and crunchy texture. Sourced from the finest orchards in Iran, these premium nuts are carefully selected and processed to maintain their optimal quality. We offer a variety of pistachio products, including:

Pistachio Kernel: Perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to various dishes.

Perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to various dishes. Pistachio Paste: A versatile ingredient for desserts, ice creams, and other culinary creations.

A versatile ingredient for desserts, ice creams, and other culinary creations. Pistachio In Shell: Nature's perfect snack, our raw pistachios are long, round, and naturally open, offering a pure and wholesome taste experience.

Dried Fruits, Trail Mixes: A Convenient Snack

Our mixes are a convenient and healthy snack option, combining a variety of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. By offering a diverse range of products, the Rahmani Group caters to the needs of consumers worldwide. Whether you're looking for a healthy snack, a gourmet ingredient, or a unique gift, we have something to offer.

In addition, the we can offer a wide range of other dried fruits, including:

Apricots: Sweet and juicy, perfect for snacking or baking.

Sweet and juicy, perfect for snacking or baking. Figs: A delicious and nutritious fruit, packed with fiber.

A delicious and nutritious fruit, packed with fiber. Dates: A natural source of energy, available in various varieties.

Kariz Juices: Pure Nature's Juice

Offers a refreshing and healthy beverage experience, crafted from 100% natural ingredients. Our juices are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and added sugars, making them a perfect choice for health-conscious individuals. Each sip is a taste of pure nature, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Golverdi Honey: A Taste of Golden Goodness

Golverdi Honey, a treasure from the heart of nature, is renowned for its exceptional quality and purity. Our honey is sourced from pristine environments, ensuring a natural and unadulterated product. Each jar is a testament to the hard work of bees and the bounty of nature.

Pistachio Nut Bars: A Crunchy Delight

Indulge in the irresistible taste of our Pistachio Nut Bars, a perfect blend of crunchy pistachios and rich, chewy honey, encased in a layer of dark chocolate. These bars are not only delicious but also a convenient and nutritious snack. We also offer a variety of other nut bars, including almond, peanut, and berry catering to diverse tastes and dietary needs.

Rostani Herbal Teas: Nature's Remedy

Experience the soothing and therapeutic benefits of Rostani Herbal Teas. Rostani teas are crafted from a blend of carefully selected herbs, each with its unique properties. Whether you're seeking relaxation, revitalization, or improved digestion, Rostani herbal teas offer a natural and holistic approach to wellness.

A Sustainable Future

The Rahmani Group is committed to sustainable practices and ethical sourcing. The company actively seeks to minimize its environmental impact and promote responsible farming methods. By prioritizing sustainability, the group aims to ensure a healthy planet for future generations.

A Bright Future

With a strong foundation built on tradition, innovation, and quality, the Rahmani Group is poised for continued growth and success. The company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its ability to adapt to changing market trends will drive its future endeavors. As the global demand for healthy and delicious food products continues to rise, the Rahmani Group is well-positioned to meet the needs.