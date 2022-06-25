Amir-Abdollahian terms talks with EU’s Borrell ‘fruitful’

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Met @JosepBorrellF in Tehran. Fruitful talks on a range of bilateral, regional & int. issues, incl. the latest on the sanctions lifting negotiations.”

“A final deal is within reach, if other parties have the will to do so. Iran is resolute on reaching a good, strong & durable deal.”

High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell arrived in Iran on June 24 to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials and to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests including Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In a tweet on Friday, EU Foreign Policy Chief wrote, “I am traveling to Tehran, as coordinator of the #JCPOA, to meet my counterpart @Amirabdolahian and other relevant Iranian authorities. Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions.”

