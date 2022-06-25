  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2022, 9:54 PM

Amir-Abdollahian terms talks with EU’s Borrell ‘fruitful’

Amir-Abdollahian terms talks with EU’s Borrell ‘fruitful’

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described his meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Bborrell in Tehran ‘constructive, fruitful’.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Met @JosepBorrellF in Tehran. Fruitful talks on a range of bilateral, regional & int. issues, incl. the latest on the sanctions lifting negotiations.”

“A final deal is within reach, if other parties have the will to do so. Iran is resolute on reaching a good, strong & durable deal.”

High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell arrived in Iran on June 24 to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials and to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests including Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In a tweet on Friday, EU Foreign Policy Chief wrote, “I am traveling to Tehran, as coordinator of the #JCPOA, to meet my counterpart @Amirabdolahian and other relevant Iranian authorities. Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions.”

MA

News Code 188399
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188399/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News