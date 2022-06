Yuri Ushakov, the Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart in Ashgabat on Wednesday, the Sputnik Arabic language said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Sayed Ebrahim Raeisi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at the Ashgabat meeting of Caspian Sea littoral states.

