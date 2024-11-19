Gaza has become a graveyard for children amid Israeli attack

In a post on his X account on the occasion of the International Children’s Day, he wrote, “November 20, the International Children’s Day, is reminder of the right of all children to live in peace and security. This occasion is also an opportunity to see the suffering of the children of Gaza.”

Stating that Gaza has become a children's cemetery under relentless bombardment of the criminal Zionist regime, he said, “More than 17,000 Palestinian children have been slaughtered in a year, thousands of children have disappeared, tens of thousands of children have been injured, and hundreds have undergone amputations without anesthesia. More than 35,000 children have been orphaned, and many of them have lost all their family members. Nearly 4,000 children have died of hunger, and several others are at risk due to hunger, disease, displacement, and lack of basic necessities."

As reported by the Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights, Ms. Francesca Albanese, hundreds of Palestinian children and teenagers have been kidnapped and held hostage by the criminal Israeli regime every year in recent decades, he emphasized.

The killing and torture of innocent Palestinian children have left deep wounds on the conscience of humanity, and the inaction and indifference of the responsible and competent human rights institutions and the United Nations are like salt poured on wounds of these innocent children and an obstacle to its healing, the spokesman noted.

It is time for the world to end the impunity of the perpetrators of heinous crimes against innocent Palestinian children, Baghaei added.

