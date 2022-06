Doha is set to host the new round of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Monday announced that no direct talks will take place between Iran and the American side in Doha.

He also stated that the negotiations will not include the nuclear dimension and only the matters of dispute will be discussed.

Nothing will be added or reduced from what has already been agreed on in Vienna, he added.

MP/FNA14010407000309