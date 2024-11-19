  1. World
Zionist regime’s forces martyr 50 more Palestinians in Gaza

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The Zionist regime’s forces martyred 50 Palestinians and injured 110 others in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that 43,972 Palestinians have been martyred since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

The ministry in a statement announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year.

The report put the total number of Palestinian people wounded in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 104,008.

The ministry added that 50 Palestinians were martyred and 110 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

