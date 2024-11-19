Iran, China, US, Russia to attend Vietnam defense expo

At the defense expo to be held in the capital Hanoi on Dec.19-22, nearly 200 companies from 27 countries have already reserved booths, the ministry said in a statement, including firms from China and Iran, which had not attended Vietnam's first international military fair in 2022, Bussiness Standard reported.

Sources reported that arms manufacturing companies of the Zionist regime will also attend the expo.

China's state-owned defense giant Norinco Group, which is subject to the US sanctions will also attend, Le Quang Tuyen, deputy head of the defense industry department, said on the sidelines of a press conference about the expo on Tuesday.

