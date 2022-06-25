No direct talks to take place between Iran, US in Vienna

Speaking in a news conference on Saturday evening, he restated that Iran and US will not talk directly, but “My team as coordinator and I will facilitate the talks.”

Talks between Iran, the United States and European Union will not take place in Vienna because talks will not happen in US + P4+1 format, Borrell added.

The talks are likely to take place "somewhere closer to the Persian Gulf" and more specifically, "in a country bordering the Persian Gulf".

Negotiations to remove anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna have stalled for several months. Since the beginning of the talks, the US government has repeatedly tried to accuse the other parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

Western countries, especially the United States, have in recent months, following the interruption of Vienna talks, resorted to psychological and media operations to blame Iran in stalling negotiation process.

