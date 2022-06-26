Deadlock in Vienna talks deblocked during visit to Tehran

"Important outcome of my visit to #Iran is that we deblocked recent deadlock and that halted Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action #JCPOA negotiations will resume," Borrell tweeted early Sunday, referring to his meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran.

High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell arrived in Iran on June 24 to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials and to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests including Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In a tweet on Friday, EU Foreign Policy Chief wrote, “I am traveling to Tehran, as coordinator of the #JCPOA, to meet my counterpart @Amirabdolahian and other relevant Iranian authorities. Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions.”

Negotiations to remove anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna have stalled for several months. Since the beginning of the talks, the US government has repeatedly tried to accuse the other parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

Western countries, especially the United States, have in recent months, following the interruption of Vienna talks, resorted to psychological and media operations to blame Iran in stalling negotiation process.

