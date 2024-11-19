Iran moves to stop increasing enriched uranium stockpile

The confidential report follows a visit last week by IAEA head Rafael Grossi to Tehran for talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top officials, the AFP reported.

"On 16 November 2024, the agency verified... that Iran had begun implementation of preparatory measures aimed at stopping the increase of its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent," the confidential report by the IAEA added.

Meanwhile, the AFP report says that Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, reaching more than 32 times the limit set in the 2015 accord with world powers. The stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilograms as of October 26, up 852.6 kilos from the last quarterly report in August.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

"Exchanges between the agency and Iran on this matter are expected to continue," the IAEA report said.

MA/PR