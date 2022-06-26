Doha likely to host next round of JCPOA talks

Following the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell's visit to Tehran, the eyes have turned to the place and day of the upcoming negotiations.

Borrell had said that the talks would not take place in Vienna. "Talks between Iran, the United States and European Union will not take place in Vienna because talks will not happen in US + P4+1 format."

The talks are likely to take place "somewhere closer to the Persian Gulf" and more specifically, "in a country bordering the Persian Gulf".

Reports indicate that Doha is more likely to host the JCPOA talks, given Qatar's ongoing efforts in this regard.

Negotiations to remove anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna have stalled for several months. Since the beginning of the talks, the US government has repeatedly tried to accuse the other parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

Western countries, especially the United States, have in recent months, following the interruption of Vienna talks, resorted to psychological and media operations to blame Iran for stalling the negotiation process.

ZZ/NourNews