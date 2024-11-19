EU, UK sanctions against Iran has no legal, logical basis

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that imposing new sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom against several Iranian natural persons or legal entities, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), are “unjustifiable, inconsistent with international law, and in violation of the EU and UK’s commitments under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).”

He rejects the claims made by the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding the transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, saying that even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself had acknowledged that no Iranian ballistic missiles had been delivered to Russia.

Baghaei emphasized that the European Union and the UK sanctions against Iran, especially the ones against civil aviation and the recent sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines which affect the interests and fundamental rights of Iranians are clear examples of systematic violations of human rights.

“Freedom of navigation and maritime trade are fundamental principles of international maritime law, and accordingly, the international responsibility of the European parties for violations of international law is evident,” he added.

He emphasized that Iran will use all the capacities of cooperation with its partners to ensure its interests and national security.

SD/6292173