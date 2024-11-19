UK reacts to Putin’s move to revise nuclear doctrine

A spokesperson for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer denounced the move, calling it yet another example of Russia’s "irresponsible" behavior amid its ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Sky News.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesperson said, "It would be fair to say it's the latest example of irresponsibility that we have seen from the depraved Russian government, and we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine."

The UK government’s remarks came as tensions escalated following reports that Moscow has revised its nuclear doctrine, reducing the barriers to deploying nuclear weapons in a conflict.

The Kremlin has framed the shift as necessary for Russia’s national security, drawing criticism from Western leaders.

London reaffirmed its backing for Ukraine, reiterating its commitment to supporting Kyiv.

The international community has raised concerns over the potential consequences of such changes to Russia’s nuclear policy, with NATO members warning of the global risks posed by any escalation involving nuclear arms.

MNA/