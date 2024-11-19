Pakistan hails Iran’s military achievements, defense progress

He made the remarks on Tuesday as he visited Iran's pavilion at the 12th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) in the Pakistani port city of Karachi.

"We take pride in Iran's military achievements and the country's progress in the defense sector," Asif told reporters.

"Iran and Pakistan stand by each other, and together they will record more achievements in the defense sector."

He also highlighted historical, cultural and social commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, expressing confidence in the continuation of growing bilateral relations.

IDEAS-2024 kicked off on Tuesday at the Karachi Expo Centre and will run until Friday.

The exhibition features cutting-edge defense equipment, including weaponry, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, and drones, as well as innovations in missile technology, cyber defense, satellite systems, and electronic warfare.

Iran has for the first time set up its pavilion at the biannual event with the aim of showcasing the country's achievements in the fields of defense, aerospace and electronic warfare.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

