Nasser Kanaani apointed as new Iranian Foreign Ministry Spox.

Nasser Kanaani has been appointed as the 13th spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will be the successor of Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Speaking at his last weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters he would take office as an adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Kanaani has been in charge of the Office for the Protection of the Interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Cairo, the capital of Egypt since June 2018.

