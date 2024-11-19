Car crashes into people outside primary school in China

It’s not clear how many people were injured in the incident, which took place in Hunan province’s Changde city. In a brief report, state broadcaster CCTV said “specific casualties were being investigated.”

Video circulating on social media and geolocated by CNN showed dozens of panicked school children screaming and running into the schoolyard, with a man’s voice heard yelling “quickly, quickly,” in the background.

Another showed multiple people, including adults, lying on the road, apparently injured. Police could be seen handcuffing a man in front of a vehicle.

CNN called the local police station but the person who answered didn’t respond to questions, CNN reported.

The police have yet to release a report about the incident. Images circulating online of the incident were quickly wiped from social media platforms.

The country has been rocked by a recent spate of public attacks, which have rattled a population long used to low rates of violent crime and sent censors into overdrive removing videos on social media and moderating online discussion.

MA/PR