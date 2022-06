Lebanese Hezbollah chief will deliver his televised speech at 20:35 (Beirut Local Time) and about 10 p.m. (Tehran Local Time) on Thursday this week.

His speech comes as Zionist regime installed and deployed a gas platform in the Mediterranean Sea by violating Lebanese maritime soveruignty.

By installing Karish gas platform, Zionist regime is scheduled to use it to explore and extract gas.

MA/5508851