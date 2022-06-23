Hezbollah calls for formation of Lebanese government soon

"There are some people who intend to put obstacles in the way so that no achievements are recorded before the end of Michel Aoun's presidency," Naim Qassem said according to Al-Manar TV website.

The Hezbollah deputy chief further stressed the need to pay attention to the people's livelihoods and essential issues and called on Lebanese to hold Hezbollah accountable based on his election promises.

On Thursday (June 23) parliamentary consultations began in Lebanon to elect the next prime minister at thepresidential palace.

Lebanese elected lawmakers will meet with President Michel Aoun in turn later today as part of the Parliamentary consultations to elect the Lebanese prime minister.

The elected prime minister must form the 78th government in Lebanon's history and the fifth during Michel Aoun's presidency, while the caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati is expected to assume the post for the fourth time.

The Al-Wafa li-al-Moghawma parliamentary bloc (affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement) has introduced Najib Mikati to the post of prime minister in Lebanon after today's consultations.

