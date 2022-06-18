Iran can provide sea security with coop. of regional states

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to 12th edition of Intl. Marine Industries Exhibition on Friday, Iran said that the enemies have no place in the region and there is no justification for persisting in their presence in the region.

Iran will undoubtedly ensure the highest possible level of maritime security with the cooperation of regional countries, he added.

Presence at the highest level of the world’s modern technologies is one of the requirements of Iran’s Army Navy and for this purpose, the Navy is ready to take advantage of the high capacities of knowledge-based companies in various fields without any restriction, Rear Admiral Irani emphasized.

Iran’s Army Navy always uses the high capability of the country in the construction of its equipment, he said, adding that today, the Army Navy Force of the country is at the highest level of readiness to confront enemies.

The world’s major naval powers are ready to carry out joint naval drills with Iran, he noted.

MA/FNA14010327000497