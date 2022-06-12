Iran's presence in international waters 'authoritative'

The 81st flotilla of the Iranian Navy returned home at the end of a routine mission to maintain the Islamic Republic’s sway in international waters and to safeguard maritime routes for the country’s vessels.

Addressing the welcoming ceremony of the flotilla, Admiral Shahram Irani said, "Despite the pressures of the enemies on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian Army Navy is present in open waters with modern equipment."

During the mission, Iran's Navy is the first operating force that provides safety and security and also helps any vessel that is in a state of emergency, he also said.

Admiral Irani also appreciated the assistance and cooperation of the Iranian Navy to the ships, saying that the number of piracy attacks has been reduced by positive measures and anti-piracy tactics of Iran's Navy in international waters.

Iran's presence in international waters is an authoritative presence, he said, warning that the Iranian Army Navy will definitely respond to anyone who disrupts security and violates its rules in these waters.

RHM/5512545