IRGC Navy fully observing enemies moves in sea borders

Commander of IRGC Navy Force said on Thursday that there is complete security on Iran's sea border and no danger threatens this security.

He also emphasized the zealous forces of the IRGC Navy enjoy full readiness and combat capability, so that there is no hostile move in Iran's waters.

Today, the IRGC Navy fully observes the moves of the enemies and foreigners, said Tangsiri, stressing that the enemies of the country are not present in the areas under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Whenever the enemies move toward Iran's sea borders, they are forced to retreat by the timely action of IRGC Navy forces, Tangsiri noted.

