Jun 19, 2022, 3:45 PM

Iranian, Turkish FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Iranian, Turkish FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday held a phone call, discussing Tehran-Ankara bilateral ties and several regional issues.

The Iranian top diplomat stated that Iran is determined to expand relations with Turkiye, expressing hope that consultations on this matter continue.

Turkish foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that the continuation of relations between the officials of the two countries would improve bilateral relations and increase mutual cooperation.

Çavuşoğlu once again invited Amir-Abdollahian to visit his country.

During a phone call on last Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian and Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

