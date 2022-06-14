Çavuşoğlu invites Amir-Abdollahian to visit Turkey

During a phone call on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the continuation of the existing consultations between the two countries and also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation, especially in the field of bilateral trade and consular issues.

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, offered his condolences over the death of a group of Iranian citizens in the Abadan accident and the passenger train rash, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Çavuşoğlu invited Iranian foreign minister to visit Ankara in the near future to discuss issues of mutual interest.

