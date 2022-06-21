Iran, Uzbekistan FMs stress broadening ties in all fields

During the phone talks, the two sides explored avenues for the development of ties in various fields and emphasized the need for bolstering parliamentary relations, economic cooperation, development of trade relations and also advancement of new plans of cooperation.

The current state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-Iranian relations in various fields were also discussed.

The timetable, agenda and organizational aspects of upcoming events were reviewed between the two foreign ministers, including as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran recognized the independence of Uzbekistan on December 25, 1991, and on May 10, 1992, political relations were established between the two countries.

