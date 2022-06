The terrorists of "Jabhat al-Shamiyah” and "Ahrar al-Sham" engaged in deadly clashes in the al-Bab area in the eastern suburbs of Syria's Aleppo on Saturday.

In the wake of these clashes, seven people were killed and 15 others were wounded, the local media reported.

A source in the area said that Jabhat al-Shamiyah raided the Headquarters of Ahrar al-Sham in the countryside of al-Bab and arrested several militants of them.

MA/PR