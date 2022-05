According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV, media reported a missile attack on a bus carrying Syrian army soldiers on Friday.

According to the report, the rocket attack on the bus took place in the suburb of Aleppo in the north.

According to report, 12 people were martyred and 14 others were seriously injured in the incident.

No further details have been released on the incident and the perpetrators behind it yet.

MNA/5488721