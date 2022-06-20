Russia hopes Turkey to cancel plan to conduct op. in Syria

According to Mr. Bogdanov, the Russian Federation seeks to convince the Turkish side that there is no need for military intervention in the situation when diplomacy can work, the Russian media have said.

“We hope, count on it (Turkey’s refusal to conduct the operation)… We continue bilateral contacts with our Turkish colleagues. We continue to work with them,” Mikhail Bogdanov commented on the question of TASS about the possibility of canceling the operation planned by Turkey.

In May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a military operation against the SDF in Syria and the creation of a security zone on the Turkish-Syrian border. Russian officials described Turkey’s actions as “unreasonable” and called on the Turkish side to abandon military plans. Today, the Turkish media recently announced the completion of preparations for the new military operation in northern Syria.

