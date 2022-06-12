  1. World
Jun 12, 2022, 9:43 AM

Amid tensions with Turkiye;

Syrian army dispatches 2,000 troops to N country

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Local Syrian sources reported that the country's army has deployed about 2,000 troops to the Manbij region in Aleppo province.

As Turkiye has threatened to launch a military operation in northern Syria and establish a so-called "safe zone", the Syrian army also increased its presence in the north of the country.

Al-Ahed, quoting Syrian local sources, reported that the Syrian army has deployed thousands of troops to the region where the country shares a border with Turkiye and Turkish forces are present.

The news comes as the Turkish forces have repeatedly targeted Aleppo with artillery and rockets during the past few days.

The Syrian army has bombed Turkey's positions around the Marea region in response.

