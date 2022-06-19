Iran hosted Afghan refugees despite oppressive US sanctions

In its twitter account, the Embassy of Iran to Kabul wrote, “June 20 is named after the World Refugee Day. Iran is one of the largest refugee-accepting countries in the world with its generous reception of refugees and despite oppressive and cruel US sanctions, it has been a good host for refugees which has offered quality training, education, medical and healthcare and livelihood services but rich countries usually try to avoid accepting refugees.”

Concurrent with new influxes of immigrants from Iran's eastern neighbor, Afghanistan, the Iranian authorities have put determining the exact number of Afghan refugees on the agenda.

According to the census plan, those Afghan people who have entered Iran following the recent political developments in Afghanistan will be registered in order to receive better services and also prevent problems.

Meanwhile, the Taliban officials have always appreciated Iran's generous hosting of Afghan refugees since the group overtook Afghanistan last year.

In this regard, the political deputy minister of the interim government of the Taliban on Sunday, June 19 praised four decades of hospitality provided by Iran and Pakistan to Afghan refugees.

