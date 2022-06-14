Iran, Afghanistan discuss resumption of Khaf-Herat railway

The Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Seyyed Miad Salehi met and held talks with the Head of Afghanistan Railway Department Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat on Tuesday regarding the resumption of reconstructing and completing the 3rd lot of Khaf-Herat railway as well as preparation of the railway for train transit.

During the meeting, the CEO of RAI stated that very good MoUs have been inked with neighboring states especially in the recent months for broadening bilateral ties in transit and transportation fields.

RAI is ready to enhance long-term cooperation with Afghanistan in relevant fields, he added.

Salehi emphasized that Iran is seriously determined for commissioning Khaf-Herat Railway and providing security of transit on the railway.

Iran and Afghanistan enjoy high capacities in the field of transportation so that the two countries must take advantage of their capabilities to enhance cooperation in relevant fields optimally, he said.

The Head of the Afghanistan Railway Department, for his part, expressed his condolences on the recent train crash in Iran and said that his country welcomes to boost its cooperation in the transit and transportation field.

The rail line of this giant project, as long as 225 km, was constructed in four sections.

It was put into operation by the previous government and starts from Khaf railway station and continues to Shamtigh Border as Lot No.s 1 and 2 of this project.

Lot No. 3 of this project, as long as 62 km, starts from Shemtigh Border and continues up to Rozanak Station.

