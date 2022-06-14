Iran, Venezuela to boost oil cooperation

Owji and Maduro discussed and decided on issues such as fuel supply, export of petroleum products, export of petrochemical products, and export of petrochemical catalysts.

Exporting technical and engineering services, reconstruction and modernization of refineries, and developing of oil and gas fields were other topics discussed between the two sides.

During his latest visit to Latin America, including Venezuela and Nicaragua, Owji held numerous meetings with the officials of these countries, during which four MoUs and two agreements in the field of oil, as well as two agreements in the field of agriculture, were signed.

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon for a state visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Nicolas Maduro's visit to Iran took place at the official invitation of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi.

MP/IRN84787916