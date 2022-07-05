Iran, Nicaragua emphasize enhancing trade-economic ties

Iran’s Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Transportation Industries Affairs Manouchehr Manteghi and Nicaragua’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Oscar Mojica Obregón stressed the need for expanding economic cooperation between Tehran and Managua in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides called for a deepening of economic relationships and expansion of industrial cooperation in various fields including railway, steel, and cement.

Turning to Iran’s important industrial capacities and Nicaraguan government’s plans to develop railroads, Manteghi said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Nicaragua in three sections including constructing railroads, procuring wagons and locomotives, controlling equipment, and improving the efficiency of railways.

He further voiced Iran’s readiness to export cement and steel to the Latin American country.

Nicaraguan minister of Transport and Infrastructure, for his part, praised Iran’s progress in different areas despite international pressures and welcomed expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

While requesting Iran to meet Nicaragua's needs in the field of cement and steel, Obregón called for the transfer of technical know-how and technology as well as export of Iranian railway products to the Latin American country.

