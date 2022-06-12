Maduro says Ayt. Khamenei's remarks gave him more strength

"I held a meeting full of spirituality and wisdom, with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. I appreciate his words, which strengthen my soul and give us the necessary strength to continue walking the path towards a world of Peace and brotherhood that we want to consolidate," Nicolás Maduro wrote in a tweet on Sunday after his yesterday's meeting with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon for a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Maduro met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi and then the two presidents attended a press conference earlier on Saturday.

The President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present in Maduro's meeting with the Leader.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

KI/5512701