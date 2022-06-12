  1. Politics
Maduro says Ayt. Khamenei's remarks gave him more strength

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The Venezuelan president after yesterday meeting with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the Leader's comments gave him more power to continue the path towards peace and brotherhood.

"I held a meeting full of spirituality and wisdom, with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. I appreciate his words, which strengthen my soul and give us the necessary strength to continue walking the path towards a world of Peace and brotherhood that we want to consolidate," Nicolás Maduro wrote in a tweet on Sunday after his yesterday's meeting with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon for a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Maduro met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi and then the two presidents attended a press conference earlier on Saturday.

The President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present in Maduro's meeting with the Leader.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

