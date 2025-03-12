Pakistan Train Hijack :155 hostages freed, 27 rebels killed

The rescued passengers - including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children - were taken to Mach, a nearby town where a makeshift hospital has been set up. It is not clear how many hostages remained on board.

The Jaffar Express was intercepted by armed attackers in a tunnel in a remote area on its way from Quetta to Peshawar - a route that was made operational after a month-long suspension. The gunfight between the rebels of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Pakistani forces continued overnight, in which at least 27 rebels have been killed.

Hostages freed from a train siege in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday said they walked for hours through mountainous terrain to reach safety, forced to leave behind relatives from whom they were separated.

Rebels waging a war of independence against the Pakistani state set off explosions on the railway track in a remote area of Balochistan, forcing the train to a halt and taking more than 450 passengers hostage.

"I can't find the words to describe how we managed to escape. It was terrifying," Muhammad Bilal told AFP.

MNA/