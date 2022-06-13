Venezuela’s first lady meets Iranian women’s social activists

During the meeting, Cilia Flores said that “resistance” is a common topic of talk between Venezuelan and Iranian women.

While expressing her happiness at being in Iran and getting to know about the capabilities of Iranian women, Celia Flores hailed the Venezuelan people's resistance against the US unilateral sanctions and pressure, terming “resistance” the only way to stand up and progress.

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s remarks and his emphasis that the cost of resistance is less than compromise and succumb, Khazali praised the standing of the Venezuelan people, especially the women there.

Pointing to the resistance of Iranian women in various periods of military-political-economic wars, she highlighted the role of women in various kinds of wars so pivotal.

The two sides stressed the continuation of negotiations and the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the operational actions between the two sides.

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon for a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Maduro met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

AMK/IRN84786441