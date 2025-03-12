Iran warns to target Americans engaged in terror, sabotage

The initiative is being coordinated by the Foreign Ministry's Department of Legal and International Affairs, in collaboration with relevant agencies and the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a post on X, former Twitter, on Tuesday, according to Press TV.

He emphasized that the effort was benefiting from existing legislation, such as the "Law on Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Actions of the United States in the [West Asia] Region" and the "Law on Counteracting the Declaration of [Iran’s] Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a ‘Terrorist Organization’ by the United States."

The drive is aimed at drawing up a comprehensive list of American individuals involved in these hostile activities, the official noted.

The objective, he said, is to sanction these individuals and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against them.

The remarks came amid incessant adversarial measures on the part of the United States against Iranian entities and individuals.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that the US State Department’s so-called "Rewards for Justice" program had recently offered a sum of up to $15 million for alleged information contributing to Washington’s attempts at targeting the IRGC.

The United States has designated the Corps as a “terrorist organization” amid the force’s extensive successful efforts at ensnaring the individuals and busting the groups enlisted by the US and the Israeli regime, Washington’s closest regional ally, that have been trying to sow insecurity and resort to sedition across the Islamic Republic.

The designation that took place in 2019 also came in the face of the IRGC’s instrumental role across several regional countries in fighting back and vanquishing foreign-backed Takfiri terrorist and militant outfits.

MNA