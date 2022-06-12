Venezuela seeks Iranian know-how, technology: minister

Wilmar Castro Soteldo made the remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of his visit to the production lines of an Iranian knowledge-based company in Alborz province and expressed readiness of his country to enhance cooperation with Iran in the field of investing and transferring technical know-how in the agricultural field.

He put the volume of consumption of chemical pesticides in Venezuela at more than 30,000 tons annually and stated that his country has prioritized the strategy of promoting use of biological fertilizers and pesticides with the aim of enhancing food security and producing healthy agricultural products.

The Venezuelan Minister of Agriculture said that the ability of Bioran Company, the company he was visiting, to provide fertilizers, biological pesticides and livestock food surprised the Venezulan side and they will try to use both the company's products and technical knowledge to transfer technology to their country.

Corn, rice, coffee, sunflower and cotton are Venezuela’s main agricultural products, he said, adding that his ministry intends to strengthen cooperation with Iranian knowledge-based company in order to set up a considerable change in agricultural industry of Venezuela.

Biorun company was established in Iran's Alborze Province in 2000 in order to produce biological products. Since the beginning of 2005, together with continuous research and development in agricultural and animal probiotics, Biorun managed to produce fertilizers and biological pesticides for plant use and probiotics for livestock, poultry, aquatic animals and pets, accoridng to its website.

