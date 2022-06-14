Iran, Venezuela consulting expansion of coop. in tech field

Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol and the Venezuelan minister of agriculture recently paid a visit to the Iranian Knowledge-based firms' achievements fair, Head of the Vice-Presidency Science and Technology center Mehdi Qale-noei said.

In addition to the factor VIII, the products of 4 knowledge-based companies were attractive to the Venezuelan delegation, Qale-noei noted, adding that Iran and Venezuela are supposed to cooperate in the field of technologies related to agriculture, medicine, and medical equipment.

"Venezuelans want to cooperate with our country in the field of joint production," he added.

Saying that the preparations for cooperation and talks on cooperation are still ongoing, Qale-noei added that the Deputy Minister of Science and Technology is trying to make the necessary preparations for the export of the Iranian technological products to the Venezuelan market with the necessary follow-ups.

