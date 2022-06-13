Maduro visits Imam Khomeini mausoleum

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon for a state visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Maduro met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi and then the two presidents attended a press conference earlier on Saturday.

The President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present in Maduro's meeting with the Leader.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

The Venezuelan delegation has been in Iran since Friday afternoon and have visited different Iranian technological centers and factories other places to discuss enhancing bilateral relations with Tehran.

KI