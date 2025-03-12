Iran hosts "Picasso in Tehran" Exhibition

The event was attended by art enthusiasts, prominent artists, and diplomats from various countries, including China, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, Indonesia, and Japan.

The exhibition spans across all nine galleries of the museum, featuring Picasso’s works, pieces from his contemporaries, and artworks influenced by his revolutionary style.

This unique event highlights the global impact of Picasso’s legacy, offering Iranian and international audiences a rare opportunity to explore his artistic evolution and influence.

