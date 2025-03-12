  1. Culture
Mar 12, 2025, 9:13 AM

Iran hosts "Picasso in Tehran" Exhibition

Iran hosts "Picasso in Tehran" Exhibition

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) hosted the grand opening of the "Picasso in Tehran" exhibition on Tuesday, showcasing a collection of works by the renowned Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

The event was attended by art enthusiasts, prominent artists, and diplomats from various countries, including China, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, Indonesia, and Japan.

The exhibition spans across all nine galleries of the museum, featuring Picasso’s works, pieces from his contemporaries, and artworks influenced by his revolutionary style.

This unique event highlights the global impact of Picasso’s legacy, offering Iranian and international audiences a rare opportunity to explore his artistic evolution and influence.

MP/6405295

News ID 229520

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News