Giving oil tanker to Caracas proves resistance effectiveness

Expressing satisfaction with the delivery of the tanker to Venezuela, the President described the country as a friendly and brotherly, adding, "In a situation where the enemies of Iran and Venezuela are trying to impede the progress of the freedom-seeking nations of Iran and Venezuela by imposing severe restrictions and sanctions, the delivery of the 113,000-ton tanker built by Iranian engineers and shipbuilding industries to Venezuela is an example of Iran's high capacity and capability in exporting technical and engineering services to the world and proving the efficiency of the policy of the resistance economy."

"The construction and delivery of the tanker, which has also been approved by the Venezuelan Technical and Engineering Group, in addition to helping the Venezuelan government achieve its goal of independence in maritime transport, shows once again that the will and the unity of warrior and revolutionary nations and governments is far stronger and more effective than American sanctions," said Raeisi.

Raeisi added that two more tankers are under construction and expressed hope that they will be ready for delivery to Venezuela soon.

Venezuelan president, for his part, thanked Iran for constructing and delivering the tanker and added that the construction of this modern and strong ship shows the high capacity and potential of the Iranian industrial sector in the international arena.

'Aframax 2' was constructed for a period of two years and it left for the waters of the Persian Gulf for marine tests on Wednesday after undergoing the preliminary tests.

It weighs 21,500 tons, measuring 250 meters long and 44 meters wide, 21 meters high on the deck, which can carry 113,000 tons of crude oil equivalent to 750,000 barrels.

The ship has a propelling engine with 21,000 horsepower and three diesel generators, each of which can produce 900 kilowatts of electricity.

The tanker was handed over to Venezuela on Saturday June 11 in the presence of the presidents of Iran and Venezuela.

