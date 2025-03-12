Israeli regime martyrs 8 more Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli regime stepped up attacks on Gaza on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, including a child, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the latest figures of the deaths and injuries of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 48,515 people have been killed in the Israeli army's offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian health ministry said the number of wounded in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza has increased to 111,941 since the beginning of the war.

The ministry said that 12 martyrs have been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours, five martyrs have been discharged and seven have died. During the 24-hour period, 14 others were injured, it added.

Thousands of others are still missing and remain under the rubble in Gaza.

