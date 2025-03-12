18th Intl. Resistance Film Festival to open on May 17

May 17-24, 2025, Confirmed as Final Dates for the 18th International Resistance Film Festival's Opening and Closing Ceremonies



This festival, which has long been recognized as one of the most important cinematic events in the field of resistance, will conclude with a special closing ceremony on May 24, coinciding with the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

Dr. Jalal Ghaffari, the secretary of the 18th International Resistance Film Festival, announced during an interview that the closing ceremony of the Resistance Film Festival will henceforth be held annually on May 24. He emphasized that the choice of this date goes beyond merely an executive decision; it represents the intersection of resistance cinema with one of the most important periods in contemporary Iranian history.

Emphasizing that this festival is not just a venue for showcasing cinematic works but also a platform for narrating the steadfastness of the Iranian people through the seventh art, he added: "May 24 is not merely a date on the calendar; it symbolizes the breaking of siege, overcoming obstacles, and achieving victory." The selection of this day for the festival's closing ceremony emphasizes that resistance cinema, like Khorramshahr, can overcome the siege of censorship and dominant media narratives, bringing the voice of truth to the ears of the world.

The secretary of the International Resistance Film Festival asserted the importance of the event's international dimension, stating that resistance cinema reflects the ideals of freedom and anti-imperialism, not only within the country but on a global scale. Over the years, this festival has established its position among committed and concerned filmmakers and has provided a platform for interaction and synergy among resistance artists worldwide.

According to him, this year's festival aims to transcend geographical boundaries in resistance cinema, offering a fresh perspective and transforming it into a powerful tool for cultural and media diplomacy.

Dr. Ghafari continued by stating that the International Resistance Film Festival will be held annually from now on. He emphasized that the Resistance Film Festival has become one of the most important cinematic events in the region in the areas of resistance and justice-seeking in recent years, and also this edition, with a broader approach and a deeper insight into regional and global developments, aims to convey the message of resistance, justice, and the pursuit of truth to the world through cinema.

At the end, he stated that the permanent secretariat of the festival will begin its work this year and added that the details of the programs for this edition will be announced soon.

